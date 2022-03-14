Critics Choice Awards 2022: See the full list of winners

Jane Champion's directorial 'The Power of the Dog' is the big winner of this award season!



Champion's much-acclaimed drama walked away with four awards overall at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, which were presented on Sunday.



The award ceremony, which is one of the last major award show before the Oscars, honours excellence across film and TV. The starry night was hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Bayer.

Benedict Cumberbatch's drama won four awards out of ten nominations - Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film also won Best Cinematography for Ari Wegner. 'Belfast' won filmmaker Kenneth Branagh the Best Original Screenplay award.

Will Smith continued his winning streak after picking up a SAG Award, Golden Globes and a BAFTA Award in the best actor category for

'King Richard'.



Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose also continued collecting statuettes this awards season.



In the television categories, HBO's 'Succession', 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Ted Lasso' took home some top prizes, including best drama series, best comedy series and best-limited series, respectively. Jean Smart was a big winner, who walked away with two trophies, for her roles in 'Hacks' and 'Mare of Easttown'. Succession, Ted Lasso and Mare of Easttown also scooped up several awards.



Here's the full list of winners.



BEST PICTURE: The Power of the Dog (WINNER)



BEST ACTOR: Will Smith – King Richard (WINNER)



BEST ACTRESS: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Troy Kotsur – CODA (WINNER)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (WINNER)



BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Jude Hill – Belfast (WINNER)



BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: Belfast (WINNER)



BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (WINNER)



BEST EDITING: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (WINNER)



BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)



BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Dune (WINNER)



BEST COMEDY: Licorice Pizza (WINNER)



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: The Mitchells vs. the Machines (WINNER)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Drive My Car (WINNER)



BEST SONG: “No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)



BEST SCORE: Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)



TELEVISION



BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix) (WINNER)



BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime) (WINNER)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)



BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)



BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) (WINNER)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)



BEST LIMITED SERIES: Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Oslo (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu) (WINNER)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES: Squid Game (Netflix) (WINNER)



BEST ANIMATED SERIES: What If…? (Disney+) (WINNER)

BEST TALK SHOW: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)



BEST COMEDY SPECIAL: Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) (WINNER)

