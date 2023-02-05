Armie Hammer says he was sexually abused, addresses cannibalism allegations: ‘I was selfish’

Armie Hammer is finally speaking out! The disgraced actor has been in the news for the past two years after being accused of sexual assault by several women, as well as cannibalism and sex chat leaks.



He has been going through a rough time in his life ever since the bombshell revelation, and now Hammer is finally telling his side of the story and what he has gone through in the past two years.



In the new interview with Air Mail, Armie has revealed that he was sexually abused at the age of 13, as he admitted that he has been abusive with former partners.



He also stated that he became interested in BDSM after being sexually abused by a youth pastor.

"What that did for me was introduce sexuality into my life in a way that was completely out of my control,"



Armie said. "I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way over which I had no control. My interests then shifted to I want sexual control over the situation."



In 2021, several women came forward to accuse the 36-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse and Hammer's violent sexual fantasies with them.



However, earlier, Hammer's lawyer responded to some of the allegations as "outrageous" and said that all of the actor`s sexual relationships were "completely consensual."



Addressing that, Armie admitted that he was "one million percent" emotionally abusive towards his accusers.



"I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s. "I was a successful actor at the time," Armie said. "They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. There’s an imbalance of power in the situation."



Suicide attempt



After all the things started coming out, Hammer revealed that he attempted suicide: "I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or was eaten by a shark," Armie said while he was living in the Cayman Islands.