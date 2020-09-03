Arizona resident files suit to ban Kanye West from ballot, calling him 'election spoiler'

In an interesting turn of events, a resident seeks to ban Kanye West from the Arizona ballot as he accuses the hip hop artist of serving as an election spoiler.

The resident has asked a judge to bar Kanye West from appearing on Arizona’s November 3 ballot, arguing that a law prohibits him from running in the state as an independent presidential candidate.

The lawsuit states that independent presidential candidates can appear on Arizona’s ballot if they aren’t registered with a recognised political party and gather enough voter signatures to nominate them. But since Kanye West is a registered Republican, he isn’t qualified to be on the ballot.

The resident’s lawyers claim, "West will not be able to qualify for the ballot in enough states to muster enough electoral votes to prevail. West’s minimal interest in playing a spoiler candidate on Arizona’s ballot is not enough to outweigh the factors favoring emergency relief."

Kanye West has meanwhile already qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. Kanye West sues election head after being deemed unqualified as an independent candidate

Kanye had announced his intention to run for president on July 4. Soon after the announcement was made, he had a showdown with wife Kim Kardashian and there was news of him suffering from bipolar disorder which Kim had confirmed. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West take a family vacation to save their relationship: Report

