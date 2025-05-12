Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married eons ago so it was a surprise for their fans on the internet when the Mission Impossible star spoke about his ex in an interview. Nearly 25 years after their divorce and leading very different lives from each other, Tom praised Nicole and called her a “great actress” while talking about suggesting her name for their 1999 film together, Eyes Wide Shut.

Tom praises ex Nicole Kidman in new interview

During a recent interview with Sight and Sound, the actor revealed that he had recommended Nicole Kidman be cast as Alice Harford in the Stanley Kubrick-directed erotic thriller. He played Dr. Bill Harford in the film.

He recalled, “I flew out to his house, and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films. Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because, obviously, she’s a great actress.”

Speaking about the film, Tom added that he was very passionate about the film as he also told Kubrick, “Whatever it’s going to take [to make the movie], we’re going to do this,” despite it shooting much longer than expected.

Eyes Wide Shut centers on Dr. Bill Harford, who is shocked when his wife Alice tells him that she contemplated having an affair the previous summer. He then goes on a night-long odyssey in New York City, during which he infiltrates a masked orgy of a secret society.

Tom Cruise found Eyes Wide Shut very interesting

Tom said that the plot intrigued him a lot and that he found the film “very interesting”. He said, “When I go to make a movie, I do a lot of detailed investigation and a lot of time with the people before I commit so that I understand what they need and want and they understand me and how we can work together and really create something very special.”