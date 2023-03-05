AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escapes shocking accident, says 'unable to recover from trauma'

AR Rahman son accident: AR Ameen, son of renowned Indian singer AR Rahman, escaped a major accident a few days ago and he is safe now. On Sunday, the young star shared the details about the accident when the set of chandeliers and other heavy objects came down while he was shooting on the stage.



Taking to his Instagram account, Ameen shared the photos of the accident and wrote that he was not hurt and is safe now, but he's still in shock and is ''unable to recover from the trauma.''



In the caption, Ameen thanked god for saving him as he shared the accident details, ''I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.''