Apple announces streaming, theatrical release for Billie Eilish documentary

Apple has now set the release date for its highly anticipated documentary about music star Billie Eilish. Titled ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’ will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February.

The documentary is directed by RJ Cutler and was produced by Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

The announcement for the documentary was made in 2019.

Billie Eilish made it big as she dominated the most recent Grammy Awards with her debut album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. It won her the best new artist, album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best pop vocal album.