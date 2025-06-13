Anushka Shetty rumoured to join the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi 2

One of the most anticipated upcoming Tamil films is director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi 2. The movie is the sequel to 2019's Kaithi and marks the beginning of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The film is currently in pre-production, and it appears that Anushka Shetty might be part of the sequel.

According to a report by 123Telugu, Anushka Shetty will be making her LCU debut in the film and will be playing a powerful underworld gangster. The movie is also said to have a cameo from Kamal Haasan, who will reprise his role from Vikram.

What is Kaithi about?

2019's Kaithi followed Dilli, played by Karthi, a recently released prisoner who is on his way to meet his daughter, but is apprehended by the police for suspicious behaviour. Before he can be released, he is roped into a rescue mission by a police officer in exchange for his freedom.

The movie covers the events of one night as Dilli and the inspector are targeted by a drug cartel that has connections to Dilli's past life as a criminal. The sequel is said to be a prequel that explores Dilli's past and his connection to the larger world of the LCU. The movie will be the fourth instalment in the franchise.

Lokesh’s upcoming projects

Currently, Lokesh is working on the upcoming Rajinikanth film Coolie, which is in post-production and will be releasing worldwide this August. The movie marks the first collaboration between the two and will not be a part of the LCU. Bollywood star Aamir Khan will have a cameo in the film.

Lokesh will also collaborate with Aamir Khan for a superhero project that will go on floors after he has wrapped up work on Kaithi 2. We are sure to get more information on Kaithi 2 when it enters production. No doubt, fans can expect a lot of returning characters and surprise cameos.