Anushka Sharma opts for comfy athleisure look as she jets off to Bangalore for IPL

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are true couple goals! The two always show up for each other and mark all major milestones in their lives together. While Kohli takes time out from his rigorous training to attend award functions with his actress-wife, Sharma shows up on the stands every time her cricketer-husband is on the cricket ground.

Earlier today, the actress was spotted taking a flight to Banglore from Mumbai international airport. Sporting a comfy athleisure look, the actress smiled at the paps and posed for a few pics. She paired a white crop tee with black athleisure pants and a matching cap for her airport look.

The actress also donned a stylish pair of sunglasses, a mask, white sneakers and a sling bag to round off her casual yet chic look. Check out the video below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) The actress will be reportedly making her Cannes debut this year. She will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet at the film festival, according to reports. The event is scheduled for May 26. It will be interesting to see what Anushka opts for her Cannes debut this year.

Many Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Raja Kumari, have made headlines for their Cannes looks this year.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan gives major update on brother Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, here's what she has revealed Anushka Sharma Filmography On the professional front, Sharma was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero. She also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 film Qala. As a producer, she backed Bulbbul in 2020. Anushka's next film is Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket’s all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE