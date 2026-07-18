Anuradha Paudwal faces backlash over remarks on LGBTQ+ community

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal, known for Bollywood's most iconic chartbusters as well as devotional hits, has landed herself in the midst of a controversy following her recent comments on the LGBTQ+ community. During a podcast appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, the singer questioned the community’s contribution to society, sparking widespread backlash online. As her comments continue to fuel debate across social media, many users have weighed in on the conversation.

Anuradha Paudwal’s remarks on LGBTQ+ community

During her appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube podcast, Paudwal was asked to share her views on what she described as the sanctity of marriage, to which she questioned the contribution of LGBTQ+ individuals to society. Her response triggered a major controversy.

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She replied, "The sanctity isn't left in marriage. The reason is the rights given to the LGBTQ community. How are they contributing to society? I would like to know. In what way are they contributing?"

She further spoke about how, in earlier times, a girl marrying a boy was considered the norm. "It is fine until a girl and a boy get married and start a family; they are doing it the right way. But with the LGBTQ community… I keep seeing such things every few days. How is it contributing to the welfare of society? Maybe I have missed a point, but how are they contributing to society?"

Anuradha Paudwal faces criticism

Since the video went viral, her remarks have not been well received by netizens, and she has come under criticism for questioning the individuality and existence of LGBTQ people in society.

One user wrote, "I used to adore and respect you a lot since my childhood, @paudwal.anuradha_official ji. This statement of yours has shaken my respect for you. Sorry to say, but maybe you can do some research and still understand us soon enough."

Another netizen criticised the singer, writing, "Open your eyes and see how the members of our community are contributing to society."

Another user commented, "Well... I'll tell you how they are contributing. They are willing to legally get married and legally adopt children who were thrown away by heterosexual people, and that says everything! Stop giving microphones to anyone and everyone."

One social media user wrote, “Ma'am, homosexuals are contributing in the same way as heterosexuals are. They are doctors, engineers, artists and taxpayers. Even when they have been denied equal rights, they show up every day. Like, you sing bhajans, and some singers perform rock or metal. Wouldn't it be ridiculous to ask what your contribution to music is because you don't sing rock?"

About Anuradha Paudwal

Anuradha Paudwal is a legendary Indian playback singer and politician who has gained a massive following through her Bollywood and devotional music. Earning prestigious honours such as the Padma Shri and National Film Awards, the artist has delivered chart-topping albums like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Sadak, along with bhajans like Gayatri Mantra, Shiv Amritwani and Hanuman Amritwani, which have amassed hundreds of millions of views online.