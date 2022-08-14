Anne Heche's ex-husband Coley Laffoon shares tearful video, says 'he will take care of their son'

Actress Anne Heche is no longer between us. Anne breathed her last on August 13 few days after her massive car crash accident. Her tragic death has left many in shock and tributes have been pouring in continuously.



Now, Heche's ex-husband Coleman Laffoon has shared a heartfelt tribute for Anne. In the emotional tribute, Lafoon also gave an update to Anne's fans and said that their son Homer is doing fine now.

Anne Heche (1969-2022): Life In Pictures

Anne and Lafoon got married in the year 2001 and welcomed their son Homer in 2002. He is 20 years old.



In the emotional video, he said Homer is a strong boy and all the family is with him right now. In the Instagram video, he said, "I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to,'' via People.



"Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."

"Thank you. It's hard for me, it's hard for my family, it's really hard for Homer, but we got each other and we have a lot of support. And we're gonna be okay," he continued.



He further added, "It was always love, it was all about love. So, goodbye Anne. Love you, thank you. Thank you for all the good times, there were so many. See you on the other side, and in the meantime, I got our son. He'll be fine. Love you."

He also shared a throwback photo of Anne with her baby son Homer. ''It's important to remember the real love in the best times. Thank you Anne. Peace on your journey,'' he wrote.

Heche is also a mom of son Atlas, 13 with ex-lover James Tupper.



Earlier, Homer said in a statement as per Page Six: "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."



''Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," Laffoon added.