We will miss him dearly: Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a veteran Indian stock market investor, passed away on Sunday. He was 62 years old. His death has sent shockwaves among his followers in the country.



Many have poured tributes to the tycoon, while many prominent personalities remembered Rakesh, fondly known as the Big Bull of the Indian stock market.

Indian actor Anil Kapoor also paid tribute to his late friend. Sharing a picture of Jhunjhunwala with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kapoor wrote, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwalla was a dear friend, always been a well wisher of my family…specially my daughters Sonam and Rhea .. a visionary and a true Indian patriot .. loved films and music .. we will miss him dearly.”

He suffered a heart attack and breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Many reports are suggesting that he was not well for the past few months and had multiple health issues, including kidney ailments.

Jhunjhunwala was closely connected with the film industry and actors. He has produced films like 'Sridevi's 'English Vinglish', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shamitabh', and Arjun Kapoor's 'KI & Ka'.

OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend.



Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also mourned the death of Jhunjhunwala. Calling him a financial genius, the 'Kashmir Files' director tweeted, “OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, a financial genius with a great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend.”

PM Modi, Ratan Tata and many others have paid tribute to the late businessman.

