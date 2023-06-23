Andy Cohen defends Meghan Markle amid her fake Archetypes interview claims

Andy Cohen is on Meghan Markle's side. The Duchess of Sussex has recently been in the news after the couple parted ways with Spotify, ending their $25 million deal. After the end of their deal, a rumour about Markle started spreading, saying that she didn't conduct the interviews on her podcast, Archetypes.

Reacting to the rumours, host Andy Cohen rejected all the claims and told US Weekly, ''Of course, I [spoke with Markle], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumour.''

"Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did,'' he further added.

He appeared as a guest on Meghan's podcast in the final episode of the podcast.

Further praising the royal, he described her as "quite well-researched," "well-informed" and "thoughtful."

Earlier this week, PodNews claimed that Meghan's podcast interviews were conducted by her staffers. Several sources have revealed that "some interviews on the show were done by other staffers, with [audio of 41-year-old Meghan's] questions edited-in afterwards."

Although no specific episode was highlighted where this may have been done.

Meghan's 12-episode podcast featured A-listers like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, and Mindy Kaling. End of the Spotify deal On June 16, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $25 million deal with Spotify had come to an end. After stepping out of their royal lives, Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal was one of the most significant and big deals that they signed in 2020.



In the statement, they said ''they have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together''.



The company also announced that it would not be renewing Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, for a second season. The first season had 12 episodes from August 2022.



In December, Archetypes received the top podcast award at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.