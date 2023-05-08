Andrea Riseborough starrer To Leslie releasing on 12 May in India

A stirring tale that takes an unflinching look at addiction, To Leslie has not only received stellar reviews, but also fetched an array of prestigious awards all over the world. The powerful drama now arrives in Indian cinemas, as PVR INOX Pictures are all set to release the film on the 12 May 2023.

Andrea Riseborough stars in the leading role in the film as it follows the story of Leslie, a single mother who gets another shot at redemption after messing her life due to serious and scary addictions. As she attempts to clean up and reconnect with her family, Leslie’s journey of turning her biggest weakness into her biggest strength forms the crux of the film.

Riseborough’s raw, brave and moving portrayal of a recovering addict earned her a nomination at the 95th Oscar Awards. The film also stars Allison Janney, Marc Maron and Andre Royo in supporting roles.

To Leslie serves as the perfect watch to witness power packed performances in a soulful film. Directed by Michael Morris, To Leslie will release in cinemas on 12 May, 2023.

