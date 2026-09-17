/Anant Nag praises PM Modi for ending ‘nepotism and favouritism’ as he wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Anant Nag will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his longstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, which is scheduled for September 22 in Kevadia, Gujarat, Nag took a moment to praise PM Modi for removing nepotism and favouritism from the film awards process.

Anant Nag hails PM Modi for cleaning the process of national film awards

On September 16 (Wednesday), the Yuva actor spoke with PTI, where he discussed his recent honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (one of India's biggest honours), and spoke about PM Modi and how he changed the process of honouring national film awards based on actual talent rather than nepotism and favouritism.

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Nag said, "It was a very special category, you know; it was given with nepotism and favouritism, and everything was there in this award-giving, as well. But Modi changed it. Modi was the only person who asked people to please recommend the name they had in their mind. That was the first time he brought it out into the public."

He said he had never imagined receiving the biggest honour and dedicated his massive win to the people of his hometown. Nag stated, “Well, I didn't anticipate that I would be given this Phalke Award, as such. So, I'm trying to come to terms with it. I would dedicate it to the people of Karnataka, and then thank Mr Modi, our dear Prime Minister, for this, because he tweeted it and announced this particular award. So I'm grateful to him, and grateful to this country which has provided me this opportunity."

He concluded by saying, "If I'm asked to, then I cannot say no. When they've conferred such a big award on me, then I should go to it and take it."

PM Modi congratulated the actor while posting on his X account. In the note, he wrote, "Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility, and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist."

Anant Nag's 50-year-long standing career

Starting his career 50 years ago, in 1967, Anant Nag first stepped into acting in Mumbai theatre, where he performed in over 50 plays across multiple languages. Later, in 1973, he made his feature film debut with the Kannada film Sankalp, alongside CR Simha, Bindu Jayadev, and many others. He is also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, which he received in 2025 from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

He appeared in several Kannada films and was first introduced to Hindi cinema by acclaimed director Shyam Benegal in the movie Ankur. He soon became a household name and delivered esteemed performances in classics like Nishant and Manthan.