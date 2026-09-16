/Veteran actor Anant Nag conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024, PM Modi calls it, 'indeed a richly deserved honour'

Veteran actor Anant Nag will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He will be presented with the award at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 22, 2026 in Kevadia, Gujarat.

With his vast contribution to filmography, Nag is known for his immense contribution to Kannada cinema, but he has also contributed a lot to other languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Veteran actor Anant Nag conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024

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On Wednesday, the announcement was made by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations.”

PM Modi calls it, ‘indeed a richly deserved honour’

In his career spanning 50+ years and 300+ movies, Anant Nag is known for his impeccable acting and the voice that you heard in Prashanth Neel's Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1. Honouring his contribution to Indian cinema, PM Narendra Modi also shared a post, where he called this a, 'richly deserved honour’