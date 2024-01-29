Amy Jackson gets engaged with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick | Pics inside

On Monday, Amy shared a bunch of happy pictures as she shared the happy news with the world. Taking to her Instagram, Jackson dropped the photos showing Ed on his knees as he proposed to her in the Swiss mountains.

In the picture, Amy is wearing an all-white attire with a black sweater. Ed, on the other hand, is wearing an olive colour jacket and matching trousers. The photos showed the newly-engaged couple in a bridge surrounded by the snow-covered mountains.

Amy and Ed have never shied away from showing their love to each other. Since the couple made their relationship official, they never have missed a single chance to show their love to each other.

Wishing Ed on his birthday, Amy penned a sweet note on her Instagram. She wrote, ''I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you.”

The couple first met in 2021 at Silverstone race track. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Amy said,'' I met Ed nearly two years ago at Silverstone race track at an Aston Martin event. He happened to be with his friend who I also knew so we all chatted for a bit, mainly about our dogs of course, and then off we went in our Astons and raced around the track all afternoon. Before leaving, he came back over and casually asked what I was up to on the weekend and I told him I was house hunting in Hampstead to which he told me he knew the area well and he knew a great dog-friendly coffee shop.''