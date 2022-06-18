Amber Heard calls cross-examination about Johnny Depp's alleged assault the 'scariest' thing

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard recently got candid and shared her experience of being on the witness stand for her defamation trial with her ex-husband and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Johnny Depp.

On Friday, the 36-year-old actress gave an interview and said that it was terrifying to be cross-examined by Depp's legal team. Talking about her sexual assault claims against her ex-lover, Heard said that she felt intimidated and scared.

On an NBC News Dateline special, Heard said, "The scariest, most intimidating thing for anybody talking about sexual violence is not being believed, being called a liar, or being humiliated."

During the Friday special episode, the actress also alleged that a piece of evidence that wasn't allowed in the courtroom could have changed the entire verdict.

She said, "There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to. Her notes represented years — years — of real-time explanations of what was going on."

After weeks-long trial, Depp was awarded $15 million in damages but Heard only has to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law cap on punitive damages. The seven-person jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages for her counterclaims against Depp.

According to Heard's attorney, the actress will "absolutely" appeal the verdict against her. And, she won't be able to pay millions of dollars as damages.

