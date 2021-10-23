Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robinson welcome a baby girl

Amanda Knox has welcomed her first child with husband Christopher Robinson.



Knox shared the good news of her daughter's birth on her Instagram, explaining why this would be the only photo she would share of her little one.

The little girl is named Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson.

'The Last Duel' review: Ridley Scott presents a haunting tale of two entitled men and a spirited woman



''Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content. It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us,'' she captioned the post.

Knox, 34, and her husband Christopher welcomed daughter Eureka 'several months ago', she told The New York Times. Knox first revealed she was pregnant in August, during an episode of the 'Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda Knox podcast'.

Vin Diesel walks Meadow Walker, Paul Walker's daughter, down the aisle at her wedding



Knox told the publication that she initially kept the birth a secret in part because "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on her head."

"I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ''Cause it’s like, my brain is just there."