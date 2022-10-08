Ali Fazal shares some adorable and fun-filled photos with Richa Chadha from their Mumbai reception

The much-in-love couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are curruntly enjoying their marital bliss. The 'Fukrey' stars who legally registered their wedding in 2020, celebrated the union of love and togetherness with their friends and family by hosting a slew of wedding functions. The festivities were organised in the capital city of India, New Delhi, then in Ali's hometown Lucknow and at the last, a big reception was hosted in Mumbai.



A few days after the fun-filled wedding, Fazal shared a new string of pictures from the star-studded wedding reception.

Early on Saturday morning, taking to his Instagram account, the 'Death on the Nile' actor shared some heartfelt moments from the ceremony, along with a gratitude message for their friends who attended the ceremonies.



Calling their wedding celebration a ''roller-coaster'', the actor wrote, ''We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. It's been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week.''



Further, Fazal wrote, ''Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience. And to take in all the love that’s pouring in.''



The picture shows Ali and Richa enjoying the day to the fullest with their whole clan.



Take a look:

The reception was attended by the couple's friends and colleagues from the film industry including Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Quereshi and others.



Earlier this week, Richa and Ali shocked everyone as they revealed they are already married. The couple registered their wedding legally in the year 2020. During the wedding festivities, the couple shared an official statement revealing they have been married for 2.5 years. The statement reads, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.”