Ali Fazal first look out from his Hollywood film Kandahar co-starring Gerard Butler

Ali Fazal and his career is shining high! Fazal is one of the Indian actors who has proven his mark in Hollywood with his back-to-back commendable performances. Fazal, who has previously starred in films like Death on the Nile, co-starring Gal Gadot, and Victoria & Abdul, among others, will next be seen in Kandahar.

On Thursday, the first look of the actor from the spy-thriller was revealed, in which he's sporting a rugged look. Donning the entire black outfit, Ali is sitting on a dirt bike in the middle of the desert.

In the movie, he will be seen alongside one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Gerard Butler.

The 36-year-old actor shared the first look on his Instagram handle. The film will release on May 26th in North America, with the rest of the world following after.

The film, which has been shot in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia, will release on May 26th in the US.

The film’s synopsis reads, "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all while avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down."

The film, which is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, also stars Navid Negahban, Elnaaz Norouzi,

Olivia-Mai Barrett and Nina Toussaint-White are in the lead roles. Reportedly, Ali is playing an antagonist in the film.

