Alec Baldwin, father of 8 children, becomes a grandfather as daughter Ireland welcomes first child

Alec Baldwin is now a grandfather. The actor's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin welcomed a baby girl on Thursday. Baldwin's wife, Hilaria took to social media to congratulate the new mother and wrote,"All of these aunties and uncles and us grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!!" Hilaria wrote in an Instagram post that showed the couple with their brood of seven. "Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"



Ireland Baldwin is Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin's daughter. Baldwin and Basinger separated when Ireland was 11 years old. The actor eventually married Hilaria with whom he shares 7 children.

Ireland and rapper boyfriend RAC (André Allen Anjos), 38, first shared the news on her Instagram with a photo that showed RAC leaning next to her in her hospital bed while she holds the baby whose face is covered. It was simply captioned "holland."

Alec Baldwin has been going through a rough patch professionally for a while now. The actor has been embroiled in controversy for the last two years after a gun he was holding fired on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died on October 21, 2021.



The incident led to investigations and legal cases against Baldwin and the crew and halted the production of Rust for over a year.



Earlier this year, Baldwin was charged in New Mexico with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were later dropped. He still faces a handful of lawsuits, including one brought by Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, along with another by Hutchins' mother, father, and sister.