Alanis Morissette cites 'sexism' for dropping out of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame gig

At the 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame' ceremony, Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette was supposed to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo to pay a tribute to inductee Carly Somin, however, she dropped out of the gig last minute allegedly due to "sexism".

Morissette had rehearsed for her performance on Friday before making an exit from the show. Later, on Instagram, she shared why exactly she decided to not perform at the ceremony.

During an Instagram Live session, Morissette strongly indicated that whatever she encountered while rehearsing for her performance on-site brought up long-simmering feelings of "an overarching anti-woman sentiment" in the industry.

Placing the blame on the telecast's production team, she suggested that whatever she experienced there stood in contrast to "countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout" her life.

Morissette also issued an official statement on her Instagram account to address the rumours.

"There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles - and all the amazing people and artists who were there," she wrote.

Morissette continued, "I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career."

She further mentioned, "I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years, I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It's hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us."

"Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women. I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I'll continue to show up in those environments with bells on," she concluded.

Different accounts of what actually happened behind the scenes during the rehearsal are doing rounds online. According to multiple sources, Morissette was "struggling with the song" during a run-through, which led to her walk out.

But, sources close to Morissette have shared a different version of the story, claiming that Morissette and Rodrigo were working well together on the song's tune with the house band.