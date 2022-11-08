Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan to finally star together in one movie? Here's what Arbaaz said

It is hard to believe but the three brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan have never starred in a film together, barring cameos. However, that may change if Arbaaz is to be believed. The actor, who will next be seen in Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn's web series 'Tanaav' (a remake of Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff's Israeli series 'Fauda'), revealed that 'quite soon' the fans might see the trio starring in one film.

“Yes, there is a big possibility of that. Whenever that opportunity or window is there, we don’t miss it. It’s just that right now, we are all engaged in our own things. But there will be a time when finally Sohail, Salman and I will come together for something. And that might not be too late. It’ll be quite soon," said Arbaaz.

2005's David Dhawan film 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' starred Salman and Sohail, and also featured Arbaaz in a cameo. Similarly, films like 'Hello Brother' and 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' featured Salman and Sohail.

Clearly, for many fans of the actor brothers, this will be a dream come true. However, there will have to be a script that can accommodate them, which is easier said than done.

'Tanaav' will stream on SonyLIV from November 11. Also starring Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Manav Vij, M. K. Raina, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, Sukhmani Sadana, Waluscha De Sousa and Zarina Wahab, the series is an official remake of the highly-successful Israeli series 'Fauda' as mentioned above. The series will detail the complication relationship between India and Pakistan. It was shot in Kashmir.



