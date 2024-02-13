Akshay Kumar unveils first look of Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira: Watch

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has recently shared exciting news about his next venture, titled Sarfira. The film seems to be the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2021 National Award winner Soorarai Pottru, which originally starred Suriya in the lead role. The revelation came through a teaser that not only hinted at the storyline but also showcased glimpses of Akshay Kumar passionately chasing his dreams.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Dream so big, they call you crazy. #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024." The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is set to hit cinemas on July 12, 2024, promising a tale of ambition and resilience.

The collaboration was officially confirmed by Akshay Kumar and Suriya in June 2022 via a post on Instagram, which read, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #vir was nostalgic! @sudha_kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #maara Enjoyed every minute with team #sooraraipootru Hindi in a brief cameo!" Check it out below.

Joining Akshay Kumar in the cast are Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas, creating a powerhouse ensemble. Sarfira is co-produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape Of Good Films), Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment). The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

The original Soorarai Pottru received widespread acclaim and bagged several National Film Awards in 2022. Suriya was honoured with the Best Actor award, while Aparna Balamurali received the Best Actress accolade. The film also secured Best Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Background Score awards. Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru narrates the inspiring story of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath.