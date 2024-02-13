Julia Fox rocks bleached brows at Elena Velez Costume Ball during NYFW

Julia Fox made a whimsical fashion statement at the Elena Velez Costume Ball during the 2024 New York Fashion Week, showcasing a new light lavender-grey hairstyle that complemented her freshly bleached eyebrows. Wearing a form-fitting georgette taupe Shakespeare dress by e.u.n.o.i.a.a, Fox arrived at the ball in style.

The dress featured a deep slit and was adorned with a brown-grey corset, creating an eye-catching ensemble. The 34-year-old actress kept her accessories minimal, opting for baby pink pointed-toe heels with a white ribbon accentuating her ankles.

Fox's bold glam choices accentuated her unique look. Teaming the bleached eyebrows with bright teal eyeshadow and fuschia pink blush, she completed the striking appearance with matte red lipstick, creating a dramatic and vibrant effect.

After the event, Julia Fox took to Instagram to share her experience, describing the Elena Velez Costume Ball as a journey into the Gilded Age filled with glamour and cigarette smoke. She expressed her admiration for the event and wrote, "So proud to be wearing @e.u.n.o.i.a.a - a new luxury sustainable brand made from abandoned luxury fabrics by the girls for the girls." Check it out below!

On the professional front, fashion boundary-breaker Julia Fox is all set to cohost a new design competition on E! with celebrity stylist Law Roach. Announced on Thursday, the reality series is titled OMG Fashun and is set to premiere on May 6.

Produced by Scout Productions, the same company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye, the new show will feature three “fashion disruptors” on each episode. The contestants will race against the clock to craft bold looks inspired by Fox’s ideas while using unconventional materials and techniques.