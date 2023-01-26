Akshay Kumar to Kamal Haasan: Celebrities extend Indian Republic Day wishes to fans

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day today, celebrities from all corners of the country took to social media to wish their fans on this special day. Every year Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 as the Constitution of India came into effect on this day in theyear 1950.

Check out what the celebrities had to say:

Akshay Kumar asked all to pledge continued loyalty to the motherland as he wrote, "As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all!”

Kamal Haasan also wished everyone on Republic Day:

South Indian star Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "As the Republic of India turns 74, let us pledge our continued loyalty to our Motherland. Proud of our heritage and united in diversity, let us celebrate our nation with grand festivities and patriotic fervour. Happy #RepublicDay to all!"

"Fondly Remembering & Saluting our founding fathers for the invaluable gift of independence and for one of the greatest constitutions of the world! May our Motherland ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ be prosperous forever!! Happy 74th Republic Day to All of us Indians!! (sic)," wrote Chiranjeevi.

R Madhavan wrote, "Wish you all a very very Happy Republic Day. Sing the anthem aloud and proud.”

Allu Arjun also extended his wishes as he wrote, "Happy 74th Republic Day to all my Indians . Let’s celebrate the implementation of our constitution which has been running our nation."