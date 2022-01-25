'The Family Man' to 'Special Ops': 6 nationalist web series to binge watch this Republic Day

Manoj Bajpayee plays an undercover agent in this award winning show. The series has Bajpayee going on clandestine operations along with his team of special agents and dealing with terror outfits from Sri Lanka to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. The gripping thriller has been directed by Raj &DK and boasts of a great storyline and superb casting. Complete with thrill, comedy and drama- this one is not to be missed. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Test Case
Directed by Vinay Waikul and Nagesh Kukunoor, 'The Test Case' narrates the story of India's first woman in a combat role in the Indian Army. The show is headlined by actress Nimrat Kaur and also features Rahul Dev, Akshay Oberoi among others. Kaur plays Captain Shikha Sharma- the only woman in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special forces. The series talks of a woman's strenghth in toughest of the battle fields in the world. It is streaming on Alt Balaji.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bose: Dead/Alive
Based on 2012 book 'India's Biggest Cover-up' by activist Anuj Dhar, the show has Rajkummar Rao playing Subhash Chandra Bose. The series starts with the news of Bose's death and then moves on to narrating his life and controversy around his death. The series is streaming on Alt Balaji.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye
Based on true incidents, this Kabir Khan directorial tells the story Indian National Army's march towards the capital, with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', to gain Indian independence from colonial rule. INA had marched towards Delhi to attain freedom soon after its leader and founder Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose reportedly died in a plane crash. The series features Sunny Kaushal in a key role. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Delhi Crime
Based on Delhi's in famous 16th December 2012 gang rape case, the show by Richie Mehta explores the case from the perspective of the Delhi police. Shefali Shah plays ACP Vartika Chaturvedi who is handling the case. Gripping, grim and very powerful- the show is streaming on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Special Ops (Season 1 and 2)
Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, this espionage series features Kay Kay Menon in the lead role. The series follows Himmat Singh (Menon) of the Research and Analysis Wing who finds similar patterns in terrorist attacks and is convinced a single person is behind all the attacks. His task force team of five agents living in various parts