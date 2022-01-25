'The Family Man' to 'Special Ops': 6 nationalist web series to binge watch this Republic Day

As India gears up to celebrate its 72 Republic Day on January 26, here's a list of web series with nationalist theme that you can binge watch on.

The Family Man (Season 1 and 2)

Manoj Bajpayee plays an undercover agent in this award winning show. The series has Bajpayee going on clandestine operations along with his team of special agents and dealing with terror outfits from Sri Lanka to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. The gripping thriller has been directed by Raj &DK and boasts of a great storyline and superb casting. Complete with thrill, comedy and drama- this one is not to be missed. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



