After massive backlash, writer Taslima Nasreen says her remarks on surrogacy was not aimed at Priyanka, Nick

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 23, 2022, 12:41 PM(IST)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby through surrogacy. (Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram). Photograph:( Agencies )

Taslima Nasreen said that her comments were not meant for the Hollywood stars, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Taslima Nasreen, the renowned author and feminist, has reacted after critics claimed that her "readymade babies" remark was directed towards Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after the couple announced that they recently welcomed a baby through surrogacy. 

On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted. 

However, the controversy erupted when Nasreen tweeted how do those mothers feel when they get their "readymade babies through surrogacy?". She further added that do the mothers "have the same feelings" for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies? 

Her comment didn't go well with the Twitterati as the author faced massive backlash on social media with users slamming her in the comment section, even demanding to ban her Twitter account.  

In response, Nasreen said that her comments were not meant for the Hollywood stars. She said, "My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple."

She also said that "many support surrogacy as 'individual choice', but do not support any 'individual opinion' if that opinion is critical of surrogacy."

"Some intolerant folks went further to ban my twitter handle. Actually they do not support anything 'individual', they support collective arrogance," said the author. 

She had previously tweeted: "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits - it is just a selfish narcissistic ego." 

