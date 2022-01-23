After massive backlash, writer Taslima Nasreen says her remarks on surrogacy was not aimed at Priyanka, Nick

Taslima Nasreen, the renowned author and feminist, has reacted after critics claimed that her "readymade babies" remark was directed towards Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after the couple announced that they recently welcomed a baby through surrogacy.

On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

However, the controversy erupted when Nasreen tweeted how do those mothers feel when they get their "readymade babies through surrogacy?". She further added that do the mothers "have the same feelings" for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?

Her comment didn't go well with the Twitterati as the author faced massive backlash on social media with users slamming her in the comment section, even demanding to ban her Twitter account.

In response, Nasreen said that her comments were not meant for the Hollywood stars. She said, "My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple."

She also said that "many support surrogacy as 'individual choice', but do not support any 'individual opinion' if that opinion is critical of surrogacy."

"Some intolerant folks went further to ban my twitter handle. Actually they do not support anything 'individual', they support collective arrogance," said the author.

She had previously tweeted: "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits - it is just a selfish narcissistic ego."

Here are her tweets:

Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits---it is just a selfish narcissistic ego. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022 ×

How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022 ×

I won't accept surrogacy until rich women become surrogate mom.I won't accept burqa until men wear it out of love.I won't accept prostitution until male prostitutions r built & men wait for female customers.Otherwise surrogacy,burqa,prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022 ×

My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022 ×

Many support surrogacy as 'individual choice', but do not support any 'individual opinion' if that opinion is critical of surrogacy. Some intolerant folks went further to ban my twitter handle. Actually they do not support anything 'individual', they support collective arrogance. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 23, 2022 ×

Here are some reactions on Taslima Nasreen tweet:

Why do u so much hate #Priyanka has she done/said something to u tht u are trying to find a way to take ur revnge on hr happiness? If nt thn,let thm b happy. Will u b hppy if some1 said thgs like u r saying to u? Or to ur kids in the future? Emphatize frst n speak — imnarenla Ozukum (@ArenOzukum2) January 22, 2022 ×

Raising children is an intensely personal opinion/choice where outsider's opinions are just gibberish. — Kaushik Arunagiri☮️ (@ka_kaushik) January 22, 2022 ×

Commercial surrogacy is a crime in India. But social crime? Why exactly? Are we saying that people who are not fertile shouldn’t be allowed to have children? Isn’t that discrimination? So if one is not capable of producing children, their feelings and wants don’t matter? — Gitanjali (@Gitanjali2710) January 23, 2022 ×

Adoption is not a easy play. Not only legal obligations but it can also affect both the parents and the child emotionally, for ages.

It’s not like going to the market to buy some vegetables.



I hope your children don’t inherit your traits of being insensitive. — Tanvinator (@TheTanvinator) January 22, 2022 ×