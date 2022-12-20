After Cannes Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival calls for release of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti

After Toronto and Cannes Film Festivals, the Berlin International Film Festival has condemned the arrest of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti and has expressed solidarity with the people of Iran "fighting for their rights" in the ongoing protests triggered by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday "by order of the judicial authority" as she "did not provide documentation for some of her claims" about the ongoing protests. A week prior to her arrest, she had shared a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, the first man executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.

The actress, who is best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film 'The Salesman', was arrested by local authorities on charges of "spreading falsehoods" about the ongoing demonstrations in Iran.

On Monday evening, the Berlin International Film Festival shared a statement, which read, "This weekend, Iranian authorities have arrested Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the country's most famous actors and a guest of the festival several times, after she publicly showed solidarity with the recently executed protester Mohsen Shekari in an Instagram post. Before that, the actor had - like many others - posted a picture of herself where she is not wearing a hijab and holding a sign reading the slogan that has been most frequently used in the fight against the Iranian regime, 'women, life, freedom'."

"Alidoosti had previously announced that she would not be leaving Iran and would fight for her freedom and rights alongside Iranian citizens. The actor is only one of many recently targeted and arrested celebrities, artists, and sport personalities who have used their platform to educate about and speak against the Iranian regime. The Berlinale continues to stand in solidarity with the women and men in Iran fighting for their rights," the statement further read.

Alidoosti's Instagram account, which she used to openly express solidarity with protesters, has been suspended.

Previously, Iranian-French actor Golshifteh Farahani, Cannes Film Festival, Cameron Bailey, head of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and British actor of Iranian origin Nazanin Boniadi voiced their support for Alidoosti.

