After Bidisha Majumdar, Manjusha & Pallabi Dey, another model found hanging at Kolkata residence

Another sad news from Kolkata! Fourth death in a fortnight from the world of showbiz in Kolkata.

An aspiring model was found dead in her Kolkata residence on Sunday. This is fourth such incident in the city in a fortnight. The body of 18-year-old model-cum-makeup artist Saraswati Das was found hanging at her residence at Bediadanga in Kasba area, according to police officials. No suicide note has been recovered from the place of incident, so far.

As per the initial probe, Saraswati had allegedly hung herself in her room on Saturday night using a dupatta. The following day, a senior police official shed light on the incident in a statement. After speaking to the aspiring model's family, cops discovered that she was living with her maternal uncle along with her mother from the last 17 years as her father had estranged them.

As per reports, she last spoke to her boyfriend at 1 am on Sunday. And, at around 2 am, her grandmother found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Cops stated that the aspiring model had a minor argument with her partner over meeting somewhere on Sunday.

"It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too. Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the post mortem report," the police official said.

The official also stated that the investigation is ongoing and the police is trying to find whether Saraswati had any connection with the other three models, Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumdar and Pallabi Dey, who also recently died due to suspected suicide.

"The girl it seems hung herself on Saturday night after her mother and aunt left for work. We have seized her mobile phone and are checking her activity in the social networking platforms in connection with our investigation," the police officer concluded.

26-year-old model Manjusha was found hanging in her room on Friday last week. As per reports, the suspected suicide of her friend and actress Bidisha De Majumdar on Wedensday had upset her. TV actress Pallabi was also found dead in her rented apartment on May 15.