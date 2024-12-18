Rio de Janeiro

Adele could soon be in trouble as a Brazilian judge ordered for her song to be pulled worldwide amid claims that it was copied. The injunction was made by judge Victor Torres in Rio de Janeiro's 6th Commercial Court.

It threatens the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music, Adele's labels, with a fine of $8,000 "per act of non-compliance."

The judge has ordered Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music to stop "immediately and globally, from using, reproducing, editing, distributing or commercialising the song 'Million Years Ago', by any modality, means, physical or digital support, streaming or sharing platform."

In an AFP report, Fredimio Trotta, the lawyer for Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes said, "It is a landmark for Brazilian music, which... has often been copied to compose successful international hits.”

Trotta said his firm this week will work to ensure that radio and television broadcasters and streaming services around the world are alerted to the Brazilian ruling.

Meanwhile, Toninho Geraes claims Adele's 2015 song plagiarised the music of his samba classic “Mulheres" ("Women"), recorded by famous Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila on a 1995 hit album. Geraes is suing for lost royalties, $160,000 in moral damages, plus songwriting credit on Adele's track.

Trotta said the injunction should have a chilling effect on foreign singers and labels looking to rip off Brazilian tunes.

Sony is yet to make a comment on the matter.

Previously, Adele was accused by Turkish music fans of plagiarism in "Million years Ago" back in 2015. They claimed its tune was similar to one in a 1985 song by a Kurdish singer, Ahmet Kaya, called "Acılara Tutunmak" ("Clinging to Pain").