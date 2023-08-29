Adele collapses backstage during Las Vegas residency due to a sciatica flare-up

Singer Adele revealed that she had collapsed backstage during her Las Vegas residency due to sciatica. During a recent concert as part of her Weekends with Adele residency the singer, 35, told fans that she fell and was unable to move because of a sciatica attack.



Sciatica is a condition caused by pain radiating from the sciatic nerve, causing extreme discomfort and pain in the legs and lower back.



“They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele explained to the crowd. “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”



This is not the first time that the singer has shared with fans her health conditions and the impact it has had on her while performing on the stage.



While performing on New Year's Eve, she hobbled across the stage, telling fans she suffers from chronic back pain and sciatica. "I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica," she said at the time.



Adele later elaborated, sharing that she was performing with a disintegrated disc in her spine.



"Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f—ing there anymore. It's worn away," she said back in February.

In an interview in September 2022, Adele told Elle that she slipped her L6 in January 2021, when her son Angelo jumped out to scare her as she came out of the bathroom.

Adele's back issues go back to her teenage years. Something that she had admitted in an interview years back.



"I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she explained at the time.

Adele added that she had "been in pain" with her back for around half of her life, and it would "flare up" when she was stressed or sitting with bad posture. But that changed when she started regularly working out.

"Where I got my tummy strong, down at the bottom, which I never had before, my back don't play up as much," she added. "It means I can do more, I can run around with my kid a little bit more."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE