Adarsh Gourav shares the trailer of 'Extrapolations' co-starring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington
Adarsh Gourav's new project is a dystopian sci-fi co-starring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, and Sienna Miller and called `Extrapolations`.
It's a moment of glory for Adarsh Gourav. The young actor's new project is a dystopian sci-fi co-starring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, and Sienna Miller and called `Extrapolations`. Adarsh took to Instagram to share the trailer of the series and wrote, "A window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th of March only on @appletvplus Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with @gaz_choudhry @zuleikharobinson @houseofwaris and Keri Russell#extrapolations".
A known face for his stint on OTT platforms, Adarsh shot to stardom with the Netflix original `The White Tiger`, based on the bestseller of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao were also a part of the project. The 2021 film garnered critical praise for the entire cast, especially Adarsh who even earned a nomination at BAFTA for Best Leading Actor for his performance in the film.
He will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar`s next `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan`.Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar expressed her joy with a star emoji on the post. Amruta Subhash wrote, `So proud of you,' reacting to the trailer.
``Extrapolations` spans eight episodes that cover a 33-year timespan, exploring a future Earth impacted by devastating climate change and how the necessary adaptations required to survive the environmental crisis influence love, faith, work, and family.
`Contagion` fame director Scott Z. Burns directed the project, though, Adarsh has featured in the anthology, directed by `Delhi Crime` fame Richie Mehta. The show will be available on Apple TV+.