Adarsh Gourav shares the trailer of 'Extrapolations' co-starring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington

It's a moment of glory for Adarsh Gourav. The young actor's new project is a dystopian sci-fi co-starring Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, and Sienna Miller and called `Extrapolations`. Adarsh took to Instagram to share the trailer of the series and wrote, "A window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th of March only on @appletvplus Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with @gaz_choudhry @zuleikharobinson @houseofwaris and Keri Russell#extrapolations".



A known face for his stint on OTT platforms, Adarsh shot to stardom with the Netflix original `The White Tiger`, based on the bestseller of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Priyanka Chopra and Rajkumar Rao were also a part of the project. The 2021 film garnered critical praise for the entire cast, especially Adarsh who even earned a nomination at BAFTA for Best Leading Actor for his performance in the film.