Actor Aayush Sharma pens heartfelt note on grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma's death

Veteran Congressman and former Union Minister of Communications, Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94.



His grandson, Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to write a heartfelt farewell note for him.



"With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you`re gone, I know you`ll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed."

The veteran politician was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on May following a brain stroke.



Actor Aayush Sharma, who has appeared in films like 'Loveyatri' and 'Antim: The Final Truth', is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan.

Arpita too shared a photo of the late politician and her song on Instagram as she paid her tribute.

Sharma will next be seen in the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' opposite Shehnaaz Gill.