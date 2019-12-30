Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan share first pictures of their baby girl

Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday shared adorable pictures of his and Arpita Khan`s new-born daughter. The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the new member of their family and wrote a heartfelt post welcoming the baby girl - Ayat.



"Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You`ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone`s life with a lot of love and joy," read Sharma`s caption.

The couple who got married in the year 2014 were parents to a three-year-old son Ahil and, were blessed with their second child on December 27 which is also happens to be Arpita`s brother, Salman Khan's birthday.



Earlier on Friday, the `Loveyatri` actor shared a beautiful card thanking all the fans for their love and blessings on behalf of the Khan and Sharma family.



Aayush who was last seen in `Loveyatri` along with newcomer Warina Hussain, will next be seen in `Kwatha` which is inspired by true events. He will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif`s sister Isabelle Kaif.