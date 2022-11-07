Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, pays emotional tribute to her brother: 'You will be missed...'

Singer Aaron Carter's death has sent shockwaves around the world. Former teen sensation Aaron was found dead on November 6 at his home in California, USA. Soon after his death was announced, Aaron's twin sister shared an emotional note for her late brother.



Sharing a throwback picture from their childhood on her Instagram account, Angel wrote in the caption, ''my twin… I loved you beyond measure. "You will be missed dearly," she began. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you... and I promise to cherish them."



"I know you’re at peace now." I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again,'' she concluded her message.

Nick Carter breaks down as Backstreet Boys pay tribute to his late brother Aaron Carter at London show

Aaron's brother Nick and the entire team of Backstreet Boys also paid an emotional tribute to Aaron on Sunday during their concert in London.

Bandmember Kevin Richardson emotionally remembered Aaron during the concert. "We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs. You guys have been through it with us; we’ve been through it with you.''



"Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise him. Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday,'' Kevin stated.



"He’s a part of our family, We thank you guys for all your love, all your well wishes, and all your support."

While Kevin talked about Aaron, Nick was not able to hold back his tears.

Turbulent relationship with siblings -



Aaron had a complicated relationship with his siblings. In 2019, Nick and Angel filed for a restraining order against the late singer. "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," Nick wrote in an official announcement, via People. "We were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."