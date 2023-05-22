A fanboy moment! Vignesh Shivan meets 'your friendly neighborhood Spider Man' Tobey Maguire at Cannes
Story highlights
Vignesh Shivan had a fanboy moment! The director, who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, got the chance to meet Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire. An Indian director bumped into a Hollywood star when he attended the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.
Vignesh, who was apparently on cloud nine after the unexpected meeting, shared the selfie on his Instagram account. The snap showed Vignesh taking a selfie with Tobey. Both of them are dressed in formal attire. Sharing the photo, the filmmaker wrote, "your friendly neighborhood Spiderman"
Check the photos here:
Killers of the Moon - One of Martin's best works!
Vignesh, who is in a picturesque city in France, has been continuously teasing fans with his pictures from the renowned festival. After the photo with Tobey, the actor shared his review of Martin Scorcese's film starring Leonardo Di Caprio.
Calling the movie Martin's one of the best works, the actor hailed the movie and performance of Leonardo and Robert De Niro.
He wrote, ''I would rate #killersOfTheFlowerMoon as one of Marty’s @martinscorsese_ best works! Might be in the list of his #masterpieces too ! ❤️👌😇. The performances of @leonardodicaprio #robertdeniro & the entire film cast was spell bounding! Might run away with a lottaaa accolades at the academy too next year !''
''Rooting for this one! A Long movie but the way it moves you and makes u feel is gonna be something really memorable ! Triple Thumbs up 👍 👍👍''
Recently, he also met director Anurag Kashyap, who is also in French Riviera. Kashyap shared the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Somehow we always meet here .. Vignesh Shivan and me .. and this time joined by the wonder kid Pradeep Ranganathan on his first trip to the festival de Cannes. Watching, talking and eating cinema."
Kashyap is in the city for the screening of his film Kennedy.
Indians at Cannes
This year, many Indian celebrities, actors, and directors have attended the film festival. Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chhillar made their Cannes debuts in dazzling attire. Aishwarya, the OG of Cannes, also walked the red carpet wearing a silver hooded dress.
If reports are to be believed, Anushka Sharma will make her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year, soon.
Cannes will run until May 25.
