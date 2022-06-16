777 Charlie Twitter Review: Netizens hail the emotional saga, calls it a rare movie

Explaining in short, Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' film is not a regular film with action, romance and drama, it's a feeling - an emotional, heartwarming journey of a man and his dog named Charlie.



The film was released last week on June 13 and ever since then, the film has taken the internet by storm this emotional saga that has lots and lots of emotions will definitely pull your heartstring no matter you are a dog lover or not.



The heartwarming film was released in five different languages Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and opened up with outstanding reviews from the audience and critics alike.



Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watched the film and he couldn't hold back his emotions and broke down in front of the cameras as the film reminded him of his pet dog who passed away last year.



"I keep talking about unconditional love. A dog's love is unconditional love, which is pure," CM Bommai said after watching the movie.



After watching the movie, several netizens quickly shared their review online, some said they ''really have no words'', while another user, who watched the movie in Canada said that this type of movie comes out rarely.



Take a look at all the Twitter reactions below:

MASTERPIECE 😭♥️👌 ... Best movie in recent times ... the way charlie changed life of dharma was shown incredibly .. climax ki tears vachesai .. 4/5 #777Charlie

Just Watched #777Charlie What a Movie Man 🥺❤️👏🙏

Movie Start Aina Koncham Sepatlone Meeru Charlie inka Dharma World Loki vellipothaam.. ❤️

Navvuthaam.. Badha Padtham.... 🥺

Navvuthaam.. Badha Padtham.... 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rrajXbSG64 — @abhikancherla⍟ (@abhikancherla) June 15, 2022 ×