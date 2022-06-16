Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: 5 films by the director that will pull your heart strings

Highway

Pairing Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda seemed like a mistake at first but after watching Highway, people changed this perception. The movie was Alia Bhatt`s second project and it was only after Highway that she was taken seriously as an actor. It takes you on a journey of self-discovery and leaves you wanting the road to never end. With powerful music and exceptional writing, the simplicity of Highway made it one of the most loved films of all time.

(Photograph:Twitter)