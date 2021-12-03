3 star kids Ahan Shetty, Samara Tijori, Diya Ghosh make their debut this Friday

Three new talents get a chance to shine this week. While Ahan Shetty, son of yesteryears’ star Suniel Shetty has been hyped all across the media of every variety, two other lowkey talent this week has been neglected. And they are so much the better for it.

Director Sujoy Ghosh's daughter Diya makes her directorial debut in 'Bob Biswas'. She has hardly been speaking to the media, allowing her work to speak for her when it streams on Zee5 from Friday.

Abhishek Bachchan who plays the title role in 'Bob Biswas' is all praise for the debutante director. "She is so sure of every move in her script. It’s hard to believe this is her first film. People speak of nepotism. But Diya being Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter doesn’t entitle her. It just makes it doubly difficult for her to prove herself."

Interestingly Diya is not the only industry girl making her debut in 'Bob Biswas'. Samara Tijori, daughter of actor Deepak Tijori, plays Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter in 'Bob Biswas'. 'Bob Biswas' review: Abhishek Bachchan turns the deadly assassin into a family man

Says Abhishek, “She is such a natural-born actress. Just like her father who was such a scene-stealer. ”

As for Ahan, the pressure to deliver has grown over the weeks, no thanks to the constant exposure in the media.

A director who has introduced major talent in his cinema thinks spreading the star son all across the media is a mistake. “Let the boy prove himself. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala should have let Ahan's film ('Tadap') be released before exposing him to the media. So much pre-release media exposure can only go against the boy.”

Hopefully, Ahan will live up to the hype created around him.



