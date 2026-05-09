/'Sridevi gave me my first break': The story of Agnimitra Paul, BJP Bengal’s only woman minister, and her entry into Bollywood

From designing outfits for the entertainment industry to becoming one of BJP’s prominent women faces in West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul’s journey has been a blend of fashion, fame and politics. After winning the Asansol Dakshin assembly seat and taking oath in the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government, the designer-turned-politician once again found herself in the spotlight.

But long before politics became a part of her life, Agnimitra Paul had already made a mark in the fashion world, and her entry into Bollywood came with the support of legendary actor Sridevi.

How Sridevi has played a major role in Agnimitra's rise in Bollywood

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It was Sridevi who gave Paul her big Bollywood break in 2000, helping her gain visibility in the industry at a time when she was building her fashion label, Inga, after launching it in Asansol in 1997.

Known for her elegant and contemporary designs that showcased the culture of Bengal and also her embroidery, which also showcased the Madhubani art.

Agnimitra made her debut in Bollywood with the help of the veteran star, who gave her break in the movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe.

After the actress untimely death, Paul in an interview with PTI, shared how she would remain thanful to the actress.

"She had given me my Bollywood break in 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe'. I did the costume for Esha Deol in the 2002 film. It was a turning point in my career and I will always be thankful to her," Paul told PTI.

The movie starring Sanjay Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani and Esha Deol, was produced by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor.

She was like my sister: Agnimitra Paul

For the world, Sridevi was the star, but for Paul, she was her sister. Earlier, the politician shared how she was like any fresher, who wanted a break in Bollywood, but didn't know where to begin.

She got an appointment with Sridevi with the help of a friend, and this was where her journey in Bollywood began. After meeting at her house in Mumbai and showcasing her design, Agnimitra got a call from Sridevi to design clothes for Esha's debut four months later. Not only this, but the Maa actress also introduced her to A-listers such as Subhash Ghai and Satish Kaushik. During her meeting with Gai, Sridevi shared how Agnimitra reminds her of designer Neeta Lulla. ''You remember the first time we met Neeta Lulla? This girl reminds me of Neeta' the politician said, as per a rediff.com article.