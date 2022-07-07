Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty sentenced to house arrest for failing to register as sex offender

As per reports, rapper Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has been convicted of three years of probation after failing to register as a sex offender in California. He will also have to serve a year in house detention in the mansion where Petty and Nicki reside. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty in September last year after failing to register himself as a sex offender, and now, after getting several deferrals, Kenneth has also been slapped with a $55,000 fine by the federal judges on Wednesday.

According to reports, the US Attorney's Office's prosecutors argued that Nicki and Kenneth live in a lavish multi-bedroom property in the gated Calabasas area, therefore, home detention wouldn't amount to punishment.

Kenneth Petty’s criminal record and sentencing

The prosecutors argued that Petty should be sentenced to 15 months in prison and five years on probation, which the judges denied.

Petty was sentenced to a 4-year prison term after he was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old in 1994 in New York, and at that time he was ordered to register as a sex offender. But in October 2019, he moved out of the state after marrying Nicki Minaj and failed to register.

A report in Daily Beast sheds light on how the alleged assault victim- Jennifer Hough's life was destroyed by Nicki Minaj and her husband. The report also contains details of the 1994 allegations and how she had to live a life of secrecy because of the harassment and intimidation she had to go through.

Nicki Minaj has supported her husband over these years. In a 2018 Instagram post, she shared how no one can ever understand her life. "He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life," she wrote.

