‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison in child sexual abuse case

Jerry Harris, star of Netflix docuseries 'Cheer,' who was pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of minors, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison under several criminal charges including child pornography.

On Wednesday, the punishment was announced after which US District Judge Manish Shah, also mentioned that in addition to his sentence time in prison, he has also ordered Harris eight years of court-supervised release.

During the hearing, Judge Manish said via USA Today, "expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims, and that in the future some healing can occur."



Harris, 22 pleaded guilty in February to child pornography charges after sexually assaulting a teenage boy in a bathroom and also paying the other underage boy to send him sexually explicit photos & videos.

Before the sentence was pronounced, Harris apologized to all victims for his wrongdoings, saying he was "wrong and selfish'' & he regret all his decisions.



"I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry," he said, according to a copy of his statement that was shared by his attorney, Todd Pugh via USA Today. "All I can do going forward is to try to do better and be a better person. I do not deserve forgiveness, but I do pray that one day

you might find it in your hearts."



He was first arrested in the year 2020 on the charges of child pornography.