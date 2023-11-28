Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal in critical condition, put on ventilator support: Report

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi and is in critical condition.

As per HT City reports, Bal, who has a pre-existing cardiac condition, has been put on ventilator support.

Three days ago, he was rushed to the hospital by model Suraj Dhalia but was shifted to Medanta immediately after his condition deteriorated, Bal's close friend said.

"Bal was rushed to the hospital by model Suraj Dhalia three days ago. His heart was sinking and he was unconscious. His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta," his friend was quoted as saying by HT City.

In the last few months, the ace designer, after being diagnosed with serious health issues, has been in and out of hospitals.

"Gudda is a fighter but his illness has taken a serious toll on him. He became extremely weak over the last few months. We are praying for him," his other friend was quoted as saying by HT City.

Bal had suffered a massive heart attack in 2010 after which he underwent an emergency angioplasty.

The 62-year-old has been battling with alcohol abuse which is why he has been in and out of rehab centres. In November 2022, Bal was admitted to Medanta Hospital in critical condition when he was visited by his friend, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.

"Gudda is in very bad shape. He was almost dead in November. The doctors had to flush out alcohol and sleeping pills from his system when his friends took him to the hospital,” a close friend of Bal told HT City in an interview nearly 6-7 months back.

Bal made his mark in the fashion industry with his traditional styles and has held fashion shows all around the world including cities like London, Paris, New York, Singapore and Moscow.