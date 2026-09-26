/Beyond borders: How ancient Indian wisdom is going multilingual across six continents

Ancient teachings are finding new ways to reach people beyond their original languages and geographical boundaries. From digital platforms to translated books, spiritual organisations are increasingly using technology and multilingual content to connect with audiences across countries.

Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has announced a series of initiatives to expand access to spiritual teachings through digital platforms, translations and new centres. The announcements were made during Aho Gurudev, an event held at the Jio World Convention Centre to mark the 60th birth year of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

Spiritual content in more languages

Language can influence how people access and understand spiritual texts. With digital platforms allowing content to reach audiences across countries, multilingual publishing and online discourses are becoming part of efforts to make traditional teachings accessible to a wider audience. According to the mission, its digital outreach covers 14 languages, with Korean, Telugu and Bengali among the languages recently added to its content offerings.

The organisation said its digital channels have more than 2.9 million subscribers and have recorded over 71.6 million views. Its content is available in languages including Hindi, Spanish, French, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and German. The initiative, titled Wisdom Without Borders, focuses on making spiritual philosophy accessible to people across linguistic and cultural boundaries.

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Ancient texts reach a wider audience

Alongside its digital initiatives, the mission announced the launch of 60 new books, including translations of six foundational titles into 10 widely spoken languages. These include Mandarin, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese. Another part of the initiative centres on Shri Atmasiddhi Shastra, a 142-verse spiritual text written by Shrimad Rajchandraji. According to the mission, the text has been released in 60 languages, comprising 30 Indian and 30 international language translations. The translations are intended to make the text accessible to readers who may not be familiar with its original language.

New centres across South America

The mission also announced the inauguration of six spiritual and youth centres across South America, with locations in Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. These centres are intended to support spiritual learning and community activities in the region, according to the organisation.

The announcements form part of a wider set of initiatives unveiled during the gathering. The mission said the event brought together delegates, seekers and leaders from 24 countries and 214 cities, alongside the launch of 60 projects, including 30 service initiatives and 30 spiritual institutions.

Making traditional philosophy accessible

Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has spent three decades explaining spiritual philosophy in accessible language, according to the mission. He founded Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in 1994, and the organisation established its ashram in Dharampur in 2001. The latest initiatives combine translations, digital content and physical centres to extend access to spiritual teachings beyond their traditional audiences.