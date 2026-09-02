/What India’s massive post-Sindoor defence push reveals about the next war

Operation Sindoor lasted days. But its impact on India’s military could last decades. Since the May 2025 confrontation with Pakistan, India has accelerated acquisitions, restructuring and development across drones, missiles, air defence and naval platforms.

The Indian military modernisation blitz

Less than two months after Operation Sindoor, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared proposals worth approximately ₹1.05 lakh crore. These included surface-to-air missiles, electronic warfare systems, armoured recovery vehicles, mine-countermeasure vessels and autonomous underwater vessels.

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Another ₹67,000 crore worth of proposals followed in August, covering capabilities including MALE remotely piloted aircraft, BrahMos fire-control systems and launchers, and upgrades to the SPYDER air-defence system.

But procurement is only part of India’s transformation.

Drone platoons & elite commando units

India is pushing drones down to the tactical battlefield. Dedicated Ashni platoons have been established across hundreds of infantry battalions, bringing surveillance and offensive drone capabilities closer to frontline soldiers.

The Army is simultaneously restructuring through formations including Rudra Brigades, Bhairav Battalions, Shaktibaan Regiments, Divyastra Batteries and Electronic Warfare Brigades.

TARA: Making bombs smarter

On May 7, 2026, DRDO and the Indian Air Force conducted the maiden flight trial of Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation, or TARA.

The system is designed as a range-extension kit capable of converting warheads into precision-guided glide weapons, potentially allowing existing weapons to strike targets from greater distances with improved accuracy.

India goes hypersonic

India’s long-range hypersonic missile programme adds another dimension. A missile flight-tested in November 2024 demonstrated a range exceeding 1,500 kilometres and hypersonic speeds.

In January 2026, DRDO also showcased its Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile at the Republic Day parade, highlighting India’s growing focus on highly manoeuvrable, high-speed strike capabilities.

Missile + missile + laser

Perhaps the clearest indication of India’s preparations for future warfare is the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System.

Tested in August 2025, IADWS combines QRSAM, VSHORADS and a high-power laser directed-energy weapon. During the test, three targets at different ranges and altitudes were simultaneously engaged.

The architecture points towards the threat India expects: drones, cruise missiles and precision weapons arriving together in saturation attacks.

Add the August 2025 Agni-V test and a steady stream of new naval platforms, and a larger picture emerges.

India’s post-Sindoor arsenal is not being built around one superweapon. It is becoming a network of conventional, autonomous, hypersonic and directed-energy capabilities, stretching from the tactical battlefield to strategic deterrence.

That may be Operation Sindoor’s most consequential military legacy.