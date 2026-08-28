AI arms race: Is India ready for the battlefield of the future?

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the defining technologies of modern warfare, transforming surveillance, targeting, autonomous systems, and battlefield decision-making. As militaries race to integrate AI into operations, India faces a critical challenge: developing indigenous capabilities quickly enough to compete on an increasingly technology-driven battlefield.

Speaking to WION, Soham Dedhia, founder of Auric AI Labs, highlighted AI’s growing importance in military operations and its potential to fundamentally change how armed forces process information and respond to threats.

Modern battlefields generate enormous volumes of data from drones, satellites, radars, electro-optical systems, and other sensors. AI can process this information rapidly, helping commanders identify threats and make decisions far faster than traditional systems. Dedhia also stressed the importance of converting battlefield data into actionable intelligence. As the volume of information available to commanders grows, AI could help separate critical intelligence from noise, shorten decision-making cycles and improve operational awareness.

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The implications extend beyond intelligence gathering. Autonomous and semi-autonomous drones, computer vision, AI-assisted targeting and intelligent surveillance platforms are increasingly becoming part of military planning worldwide. Recent conflicts have shown how relatively inexpensive unmanned systems, when combined with software and real-time intelligence, can challenge far more expensive conventional platforms.

For India, this transition presents both an opportunity and a test. A growing domestic defence technology ecosystem, combined with the country’s strengths in software and AI, could enable the development of military technologies tailored to its operational requirements. However, speed will be crucial. China and the United States are investing heavily in AI and autonomous military systems. Increasingly, battlefield advantage could depend on which military can detect a threat, process information, and respond fastest.

Greater autonomy also raises difficult questions. How much authority should machines have in identifying and engaging targets? Where must human judgment remain indispensable? These questions will require clear rules, rigorous testing, and accountability.