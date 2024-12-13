Harare, Zimbabwe

Darwish Rasooli made his first international fifty, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan each took three wickets as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 50 runs on Friday to level their T20 series with one match remaining.

Advertisment

The teams meet again at Harare Sports Club on Saturday to decide who wins the first of three series, with three one-day internationals and two Tests to follow.

Afghanistan, who suffered a last-ball loss on Wednesday, won the toss and, thanks mainly to the recalled Rasooli who made 58, posted 153-6 off 20 overs.

Rasooli, one of three changes to the team, struck a six and six fours off 42 deliveries.

Advertisment

Azmatullah Omarzai (28) and Gulbadin Naib (26 not out) were other Afghans to make important contributions while leg-spinner Ryan Burl and seamer Trevor Gwandu took two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

In reply, Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett struck 27, but once he departed, leaving the hosts struggling at 49 for four, only captain Sikandar Raza (35) proved a match for the Afghan attack.

Just one of the other Zimbabwe batters -- first-match hero Tashinga Musekiwa -- reached double figures as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 103 in 17.4 overs.

Advertisment

Naveen, who finished with 3-19, and star leg-spinner Rashid (3-20) inflicted most of the damage, ably supported by Mujeeb Ur Rahman's 2-30.

"We are still struggling to establish a strong top order, but the way Darwish played was very impressive," said Afghanistan captain Rashid.

ALSO READ | BGT 2024-25: Here's how WTC standings will look if India win, loss or draw Gabba Test

"We are always searching for someone who bats well at four. Darwish was looking good in the nets and we were waiting for him to take that form onto the pitch.

"The way the guys bowled was very impressive after missing our lines and lengths in the first match. It was about keeping it simple and hitting the right areas."

Raza said: "Our Achilles heel was once again our batting. We are still struggling to post good totals consistently.

"Our bowling and fielding were fantastic. It was a better wicket than on Wednesday, and we were confident we could reach the 154-run target. That is why this loss hurts so much.

"Afghanistan were semi-finalists at the recent T20 World Cup. So, if you want to beat them, you have to beat them in all departments."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.