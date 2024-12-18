New Delhi, India

R Ashwin shocked the cricketing fraternity, on Wednesday (Dec 18), after announcing his international retirement soon after the India-Australia Gabba Test ended in a draw. After bad light and rain continued to interrupt the Gabba Test, in Brisbane, both sides settled for a draw as the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is interestingly poised at 1-1. Soon after, Ashwin shared the big news, joining skipper Rohit Sharma in the post-match presser.

Speculations regarding Ashwin's retirement started doing the rounds on social media after he was seen having a lengthy chat with Virat Kohli during Day 5's play in the Gabba Test. After India's 275-run chase was interrupted, the two shared an emotional moment with Kohli hugging Ashwin, sparking rumours of the latter's retirement. After the official announcement, Kohli shared his reaction on social media.

'You will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket'

Kohli wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy."

Kohli and Ashwin share a great equation, with the off-spinner being an instrumental part of India's memorable Test wins during Kohli's captaincy.

At the post-match presser, Ashwin said, "This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats of the game at the international level. I do feel there is a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer. I would like to showcase that in club-level cricket. So this will be my last day. I have had a lot of fun. I must say I've created a lot of memories alongside Rohitt and several of my teammates."

Ashwin signs off with 537, 156 and 72 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 72 T20Is for India, from 2010-2024, and was part of the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy wins. He ends as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests and overall (765).

In the ongoing BGT edition, Ashwin only played the second Test, in Adelaide, before stepping aside from the highest level.