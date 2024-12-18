New Delhi, India

On Wednesday (Dec 18), R Ashwin announced his international retirement soon after the India versus Australia Gabba Test ended in a draw. The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) edition has already seen lots of drama and action and Ashwin's retirement comes as a huge surprise.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats of the game at the international level. I do feel there is a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer. I would like to showcase that in club-level cricket. So this will be my last day. I have had a lot of fun. I must say I've created a lot of memories alongside Rohit and several of my teammates," Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

Ashwin has been a legend of the game. In his 14-year-long international career, the 38-year-old wily spinner ends with 537, 156 and 72 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He was part of India's victorious campaigns in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. In the red-ball format, the veteran steps aside as the seventh-highest wicket-taker overall and second-most among Indians. Only former Indian captain Anil Kumble is ahead of him, with 619 Test scalps. In addition, Ashwin signs off as India's second-highest wicket-taker in internationals with 765 wickets, once again only behind Kumble's tally (953).

Speculations of Ashwin's retirement spread like wildfire just ahead of the final result at The Gabba, Brisbane. He was seen having a lengthy chat with Virat Kohli in the dressing room when India's chase of 275 was halted due to bad light. The two looked emotional as many speculated a retirement on the cards for the spinner. With rain coming back and conditions not looking promising for any further play, both sides settled for a draw before Ashwin joined Rohit in the post-match presser to announce the big news.

Apart from his bowling, Ashwin also made a mark as a batter, especially in the longer format. He ended with 3,503 runs and six hundreds at an average of 25.75. He was instrumental in India's dominant run in home Tests, where they were unbeaten for over a decade since 2013. He finished his Test career with as many as 11 Player-of-the-Series awards; most by any player.

Regarding the India-Australia Gabba Test, Rohit-led India opted to bowl first but Australia rode on centuries from Travis Head (152) and Steve Smith (101) to post 445. In reply, India struggled but managed to avoid the follow-on, to end up with 260 on the final day. In reply, Australia declared at 89-7, setting a 275-run target in 54 overs before the bad light and weather had the final say.

Ashwin only played the second Test, in Adelaide, in the ongoing BGT before hanging his boots. The five-match Test series is currently poised at 1-1.